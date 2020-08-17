ART bus hit by sedan performing U-turn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to ABQ Ride dispatch, an ART bus was traveling eastbound on Central when it was hit by a blue sedan on Monday morning. ABQ Ride reports the incident happened around 11 a.m. just east of the West Central (Coors) platform as the sedan was trying to make a U-turn.

A blue sedan was involved in a crash with an ART bus on Monday, August 17, 2020. (KRQE)

The driver was the only person on the ART bus at the time and was uninjured in the crash. Rescue was called for the individual in the other vehicle and their condition is unknown.

The ART bus sustained damage on its first and second doors on its right side and will be sent to be repaired.