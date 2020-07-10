ART bus crashes into bus stop along Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ART bus struck a bus stop on Friday morning that will require both the bus and the structure to be repaired. Around 8:55 a.m. the city says an ART bus was running a route on eastbound Central when it approached the bus stop located at 10th Street.

As the bus stopped to pick up an elderly woman, the bus was lowered to make it easier for her to board. As the bus began to pull away from the stop, the bus remained closer to the stop than the driver anticipated.

The bus struck the bus stop structure causing damage to it and the bus itself. No one was injured in the incident. Both the stop and the bus will be repaired.