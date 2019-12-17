ART bus crash reported at intersection of 52nd, Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was another crash involving an ART bus Monday afternoon, and there seems to be a pattern emerging.

The city says a motorcycle made an illegal left turn against a red arrow at Central and 52nd and hit the back of the bus, which had the right of way. No one was badly hurt, and after the crash, the bus resumed its route.

This is the seventh crash involving an ART bus since the service launched late last month, and the third at the intersection of Central Avenue and 52nd Street.

“This is something that we keep seeing. It’s very similar to the other incidents where folks are running that red arrow, so we’re just warning drivers, be aware of the traffic signals,” city spokesperson Alicia Manzano said.

So far, all of the crashes have been deemed the fault of the other drivers, not the bus drivers.