ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – SOMOS ABQ is in its second week of events around Albuquerque. They are hosting a ten-day program of events featuring pop-up creations, art, musical performances, and more.

SOMOS DreamGlow will be on May 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Owen Schwab a local artist will be featured at an art installation during the event. The event will feature live music, art installations, photo booths, and more. The all-ages event will be located at Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum, 9201 Balloon Museum NE. Tickets are available for general admission or VIP options.

Schwab has been featured back at SOMOS ABQ 2019, he is reusing that piece for DreamGlow. For more information on all the events, SOMOS ABQ has going on visit https://www.somosabq.com/.