Arson investigators seeking leads in apartment building fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Arson investigators are looking for tips on who might have burned down a three-story Albuquerque apartment building. The fire happened on the morning of June 28 at Central and Atrisco where, fortunately, no one was hurt.

Courtesy of APD

Someone in a gold four-door Toyota Camry was in the area just before the fire. Police say the license plate on the vehicle is not registered to the vehicle in the photo. If you know who the person is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-832-STOP or you can submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss