Arrests made in shooting following Juneteenth Celebration

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested two men late Saturday in connection to a shooting at Roosevelt Park following the Juneteenth Celebration.

Michael Kirkwood
Elgin King

The men were seen by officers shooting into the air from a car as they drove by Roosevelt Park. APD’s Air Unit followed the vehicle until officers were able to make an arrest. One individual fled on foot but was captured.

Michael Kirkwood, 35, was booked into MDC on charges of shooting at or from a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Elgin King, was on APD’s Metro 15 list, and arrested on several charges, including three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of resisting arrest, possession with intent to distribute, and leaving the scene of an accident without injury. An investigation by APD’s Narcotics Unit is ongoing.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss