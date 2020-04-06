Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Monday briefing

Arrest warrants issued for March 14 shooting

Local News

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the lookout for two more men suspected in a deadly shooting last month.

Police issues arrest warrants for 19-year-olds Rudy Orozco and Alex Vallejos. Both are charged with an open count of murder and aggravated battery for the March 14 shooting near Coal and Broadway.

18-year-old Jeffrey Baca was killed, three others were wounded. Police have already arrested Anthony Lopez and Nathaniel Hernandez for the murder.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞