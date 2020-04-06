Arrest warrants issued for March 14 shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the lookout for two more men suspected in a deadly shooting last month.

Police issues arrest warrants for 19-year-olds Rudy Orozco and Alex Vallejos. Both are charged with an open count of murder and aggravated battery for the March 14 shooting near Coal and Broadway.

18-year-old Jeffrey Baca was killed, three others were wounded. Police have already arrested Anthony Lopez and Nathaniel Hernandez for the murder.

