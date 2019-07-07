Arrest warrant issued for teen in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old suspect in connection to a shooting that killed one and injured two others.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Timothy Malek. Malek is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on June 27, 2019.

BCSO responded to a residence on Quetzal Drive near Second Street and Rio Bravo where deputies found 20-year-old gunshot victim Isaiah Villanueva deceased and 18-year-old Adelina Aragon and 20-year-old Samuel Garcia with gunshot wounds.

Seventeen-year-old Angel Grado has been arrested for murder and tampering with evidence. Timothy Malek is currently outstanding.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Timothy Malek is asked to contact detectives at 505-975-9598.

