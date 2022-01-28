ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have issued an arrest warrant for the second teenage suspect related to the murder of an Albuquerque massage parlor owner. Sihui Fang, 45, was killed on Monday night at the Wonderful Massage near Menaul and San Pedro. Late Friday afternoon, police issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez. Already under arrest is 18-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ramirez.

According to a criminal complaint, one of the teens walked into the business on Monday night pretending to be a customer and then pulled a gun and demanded money. Fang was able to get her handgun and opened fire on Rivera-Ramirez who fired back, killing her. According to a criminal complaint, Rivera-Ramirez admitted to police the pair had robbed other massage parlors previously.

According to the complaint, Fang was shot at least 10 times. This is a developing story.