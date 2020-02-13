Arrest warrant issued for accused Republican Party headquarters vandal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for the man police say vandalized the New Mexico GOP headquarters.

Over the weekend surveillance cameras caught someone spray-painting the building near I-25 and Paseo Del Norte with the words, ‘Still traitors.’

Police say an anonymous tip led them to Cameron Chase Mccall. According to the arrest warrant, McCall is heavily involved with the Democratic Party and KRQE News 13 learned he is an employee at Expo New Mexico.

Expo New Mexico says they are reviewing the allegations. McCall is charged with felony criminal damage because the cost to remove the spray paint is expected to cost about $4,000.