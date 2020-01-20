Arrest made in fatal officer-involved crash

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – State police have arrested the man wanted for killing his passenger in a crash involving an officer. It happened in Rio Rancho along Unser near Mariposa back in October.

Court documents say 55 -year-old Dwight Weir admitted being high on meth when he crossed the center line and plowed into the officer’s patrol car. Weir and the officer were okay but Weir’s passenger, Mark Marquez, was killed. A warrant was issued for him last month.

Sunday morning, officers found Weir in an RV on Broadway near I-25. He’s now behind bars on charges including homicide by vehicle and DWI.

