Arrest made in 4-year-old boy’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have made an arrest in the death of a 4-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, police arrested Zerrick Marquez in the death of James Dunklee-Cruz on December 10. Police say Marquez, a friend of the boy’s mother, was caring for the child at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments. They say Marquez called 911 saying the child was having a medical emergency and was unresponsive.

Dunklee-Cruz died on the way to the hospital. At the time, the boy’s mother said she believed Marquez hurt James but did not know how and police did not elaborate on how the child died.

Marquez is charged with child abuse resulting in death.