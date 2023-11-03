ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A solar company is coming to Bernalillo County. On Friday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Array Technologies CEO Kevin Hostetler announced plans have been finalized for a new $50 million manufacturing campus. According to a press release, the deal will keep hundreds of jobs secure in New Mexico.

Array got its start 30 years ago in Albuquerque and is one of the state’s few publicly traded companies. The release says it is now a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking solutions aimed at maximizing the efficiency of solar panels.

“We are excited to assist this home-grown business through $2.5 million in Local Economic Development Act funding as it reinvests in New Mexico by building a skilled, high-paying workforce,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico has a long history of being the home of innovation and cutting-edge technology, and companies like Array embody that legacy.”

A new 216,000-square-foot campus will be built on Albuquerque’s west side. Array and its partners plan on investing $50 million in the development. Construction is said to begin in early 2024. The expansion will allow Array to hire almost 100 new employees in the coming years.

The state awarded Array with $2.5 million in economic assistance from the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) job creation fund. The funds will go towards land, building, and infrastructure costs for the property at 701 Atrisco Vista Blvd. SW. Funds will be awarded as the company meets specific economic benchmarks.