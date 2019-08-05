‘Army of the Dead’ filming in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Netflix feature film “Army of the Dead” has started filming at Albuquerque Studios.

The zombie-adventure movie is being directed by Zack Snyder and features Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell. According to a news release, the production will employ 501 New Mexico crew members, 20 New Mexico actors, and 2,163 New Mexico background talent.

“Netflix is making good on its promise, as part of the 2018 partnership with New Mexico, to bring $1 billion dollars in production to New Mexico over the next 10 years and create up to 1,000 production jobs a year,” said Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes of the Economic Development Department in a news release. “Netflix is a great partner for the State of New Mexico and we are very excited that they chose to film such a high profile project as one of their first films under the NM Partnership Agreement”

Other people starring in the film is Ana De La Reguera (“Everything, Everything,” “Goliath”), Theo Rossi (“Luke Cage,” “Sons of Anarchy”), Huma Qureshi (“Kaala,” “Viceroy’s House,” “Gangs of Wasseypur,” “Badlapur”), Omari Hardwick (“Power,” “Sorry to Bother You”), Chris D’Elia (“You,” “Man on Fire”), Hiroyuki Sanada (“Avengers: Endgame,” “Westworld,” “Minamata”), Garret Dillahunt (“Widows,” “No Country For Old Men”), Matthias Schweighöfer (“You Are Wanted,” “Resistance”), Raúl Castillo (“We The Animals,” “Vida”), Nora Arnezeder (“Maniac,” “Mozart in the Jungle”), Samantha Win (“Arrow,” “Justice League”), and Rich Cetrone.