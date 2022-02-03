ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico veterans have a new career opportunity. ‘Armed to Farm‘ teaches agriculture to veterans who served their country and are now looking for a new mission.

“Learning to farm is more than a notion,” said Lawrence Rhone. “It’s another language.”

And Rhone is an expert in languages — from his years of service in the U.S. Army to working as an interpreter in Germany before returning to the States. Understanding the language of growing his own food became his next mission after service.

“A daily mission accomplishment,” said Rhone. “Farming is not like the civilian jobs that we get connected to when we leave, traditionally.”

Now based in Montana, that’s when he learned about ‘Armed to Farm’, a week-long training around the U.S. It provides a viable career path for veterans post-military — whether it’s right after they get out or decades later.

“Veterans make really good farmers because they are mission-minded,” said Margo Hale, with Armed to Farm. “They have it in mind what they’re going to do and they are not deterred when things go wrong.”

The program, free to participants, has already trained more than 800 veterans in farming and ranching. Training includes everything from business planning and financial management of a farm to learning about soil needs and what plants thrive best in different environments. Then they get experience out in the field…literally.

“We don’t just have classroom time. We leave the classroom and then go to farms of veterans who are walking the walk and that is powerful,” said Rhone. “When we went into the military, that’s the same way we did that type of training.”

Now, it’s coming to the Southwest for the first time, launching a training in Albuquerque for New Mexico veterans to attend. The goal: to reach as many veterans as possible.

“They are also able to get some hands-on experience and really try to broaden their scope of what possibilities might be out there,” said Hale. “The majority of participants, a year after the training, over 80-percent are farming. We know this is making a difference.”

As supply chain issues continue across the country, Rhone hopes fellow vets will also take on a new mission. He says skill sets often obtained by those in the military can translate and thrive in a farm or ranch setting.

“Irrespective of what skillset you brought on in service, the one that will resonate is your ‘failure is not an option’ mentality and conditioning,” said Rhone. “This is something I wish I had known when I left the service.”

A partnership between the National Center for Appropriate Technology and Holistic Management International, the program will come to Albuquerque March 28 – April 1. The deadline to apply for the free program is Feb. 11.