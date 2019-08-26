Arizona for-profit plans to shelter undocumented kids in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona company that’s faced criticism in the past is looking to set up shop in Albuquerque.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, VisionQuest, a for-profit group is planning to house up to 60 undocumented migrant children in the facility on Central Avenue and Ash. The group will allow the minors to stay anywhere from one to three months while they transition into a permanent home.

In the past VisionQuest has been accused of mistreating migrants in their care. A spokeswoman told the Albuquerque Journal they plan to open the facility by January.

Their application is still under review by the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department