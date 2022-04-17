ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many, the start of Isotopes’ season means baseball and time at the ballpark. But for one Arizona couple, it means coming back to family.

When baseball is back, it’s back to work for wife and husband of nearly forty years, Micki and Len Roberts. The two travel from Arizona to Albuquerque to work seasonally at Isotopes Park.

“We were basically winding down, retiring if you will, and needing to do something to get out of the house,” said Len. This is their 14th year. You can find Micki monitoring the El Jimador Party Deck and Len ushering fans in Section 106.

“It’s a wonderful experience,” said Micki. For her, it is also a type of homecoming. “Albuquerque is my hometown. This is where I grew up…this is home. This is my home base.” Some of their favorite memories are doing the chicken dance in their first year working with kids at the game and of course, getting some New Mexican cuisine with each visit.

“We miss the Mexican food, of course, because there’s nothing like New Mexico food we’ve tried. It doesn’t exist,” said Micki.

But the couple says it’s the people they’ve met that keep them coming back. “The people we work with, the fans also,” said Micki. “You get to know those folks. You get to know those families and see their children grow up.” A couple of fans from their first season working at the park have turned into family.

“They knew where everything was and we became the best of friends…they come to visit us in Arizona,” said Micki. She and Len plan to keep coming to New Mexico to be a part of this team.

“We love it, so we’ll keep coming back….It’s the feeling of being home,” said Micki.

“As long as we can,” said Len. The two said before working at Isotopes Park, they’ve also helped with spring training in Arizona.