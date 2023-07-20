ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) is a public charity that leads and executes strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque region. They are unveiling a new creative industries division as well as a new opportunity enterprise revolving fund to help jump-start the development of businesses. Since 1960, AREA has been a player in helping Albuquerque’s economy grow.

AREA has a new Creative Industries Division within their department to assist people in arts and crafts and other creative businesses. Money will be provided to communities to help grants up to $100,000 per community. The new Opportunity Enterprise Revolving Fund has $70 million to jump-start the development of business-ready commercial and industrial space along with other possible economic development projects.

For more information visit abq.org.