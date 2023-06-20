ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.

The company’s expansion into New Mexico was aided by $4 million in Local Economic Development Act. The announcement of the new facility comes as the company has received $750 million in tower orders, many of which are for projects in the southwest. Deliveries of those orders are expected to begin in 2024 and go through 2028.

Once Arcosa expands into Belen, payroll is expected to hit $12.5 million annually.