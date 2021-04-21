Architect of BioPark’s Japanese garden visits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The creator of one of BioPark‘s Botanical Gardens is paying a special visit to Albuquerque. Toru Tanaka, the architect who designed the Sasebo Japanese Garden, which opened in 2007, will be working on maintenance checks this week. He will be sharing with BioPark staff how to follow best practices when caring for the garden and its design.

“We are delighted to continue working with Toru as he guides us on how to continue to maintain the integrity of our Japanese garden by utilizing traditional practices,” said Maria Thomas in a news release, ABQ BioPark curator of plants. “He has years of expertise in Japanese landscape design and has been an invaluable resource over the years.”

Tanaka also brought up a future bonsai tree display to the BioPark but no word yet on when that could happen.