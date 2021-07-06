Archery, frisbee golf and more at city’s ‘Summer Adventure Camp’

WATCH: Full interview with Jessica Campbell, Marketing & Communications Coordinator for City of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Summer is here and the City of Albuquerque has many different camps for kids. The Summer Adventure Camp is a one-week camp featuring archery, frisbee golf, biking, pickleball, model rocketry, mountain biking, and so much more.

The Summer Adventure Camp is one week, Monday through Friday. There is a registration fee of $150 and kids ages 11-17 are eligible for the camp. Participants should be dressed in comfortable, athletic clothing and bring food and water. They should also bring a hat and sunscreen.

Camp Schedule

  • July 12-16
  • July 19-23
  • July 26-30

