Archers of all ages compete in archery center’s event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans had the chance to break out their bows and arrows and show off their skills in archery Saturday. Albuquerque’s Hit or Miss Archery Center hosted their annual “Classic,” testing skills in everything from classic recurve bows to bowhunting.

Shooters ranged from kids under 10 to seniors, with cash prizes for the winners. Owners say it’s important to provide a safe outlet for kids in the community. “The cool thing that we’ve noticed about the youth that competes in archery is that they tend to get better grades, their attention span is a lot better. It’s just amazing how that correlates” said the owner of Hit or Miss Albuquerque, Neil Overbay. “You wouldn’t think it does but that’s what we really love about pulling the youth in.”

Hit or Miss also plans to open an archery academy in the future, similar to a martial arts academy, to train and teach kids in the sport.