ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Archdiocese of Santa Fe says it will be laying off 20 people and ending its publication of the “People of God” magazine. In a letter, the Archbishop of Santa Fe, Reverend John C. Wester said the reason for the layoffs were a combination of the church entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the pandemic limiting in-person attendance.

You can read the entire letter below, along with a list of what positions have been eliminated: