ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They are working to promote and protect human rights for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Arc of New Mexico offers a series of programs to help drive this mission.

Their Advocacy and Education department works to offer advocacy assistance, resources, support, education, and training development to individuals and families within the Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Torrance, Valencia, and Cibola counties. They offer a variety of programs and services.

Programs

Sexual Assault Victim Advocacy Services

Financial Education and Inclusion Program

Regional Community Advocacy

Services

Master Trust Program

Guardianship Program

Representative Payee Program

Full-time Public Policy Officer

For more information, visit https://www.arcnm.org/.