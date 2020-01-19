Aquarium hosts sea turtle event for whole family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aquarium visitors are learning how they can help endangered sea turtles.

“They can not use a plastic straw, a reusable water bottle, their own shopping bag for going to the grocery store, and really being aware of how much plastic is not recycled and reducing their use,” said Deborah Cook, Education Coordinator for Aquarium Activities.

It’s part of Sea Turtle Discovery Day at the Biopark that included information about the sea turtle’s biology, biggest threats, and how people can help protect them.

The Aquarium is currently home to two sea turtles who are not fit to survive in the wild on their own. Children also made a sea turtle craft to take home.