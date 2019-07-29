APS works to improve special education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools plans to take advice from a recent education audit aimed at improving special education.

The “Council of Great City Schools Audit” suggest revising the district’s structure to include all students instead of segregating them by ability. It also suggests giving students with behavioral problems more one-on-one instruction time and expanding options to integrate students in regular ed classes.

The district says following up on the report is a step in the right direction and it will give them a chance to improve the lives of teachers and students.

Click here to view full report.