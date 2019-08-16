APS will not receive state funds from School Security Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- At a time when school safety is on the minds of parents, Albuquerque Public Schools will get no state security funds this year.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, for the 2019 to 2020 school year, APS applied for an estimated $17 million of the $46 million set aside by the Legislature for school security. However, according to the Public School Capital Outlay Council, APS won’t see a dime.

The council says the so-called award money will go towards paying of APS’ existing balance to the state. The Journal reports the district planned to use the funds for more card access door locks and additional fencing at schools across Albuquerque.

Despite the lack of state money, APS is expected to use an estimated $9.5 million of its own funds due to a matching requirement when such state funds are allocated.

The Journal reports other state districts have also decided to not apply or have rescinded awards due to the expensive requirements.