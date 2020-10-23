APS, Walmart partner to bring ‘kits to kids’ to help students learning from home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local elementary students are getting fun learning kits to help as they continue to learn from home. Walmart and Albuquerque Public Schools partnered up to give out 100 ‘kits to kids’ at Armijo Elementary Friday. The kits were filled with fun activities and supplies to help kids get creative. State officials say this is a great way to give students a break from their screens.

“It’s nice to see that the students will be getting material that are taking their eyes and their minds off the screen and getting them back into manipulatables and things that they can manipulate with their hands,” said State Rep. G. Andres Romero (D-Albuquerque).

The kits were filled with art projects, games, books, sketch pads, drawing tools and more.

