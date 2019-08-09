APS unveils new diverse book collection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools students will head back to school starting Monday and they might notice new options in the classroom.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the APS Language and Cultural Department along with library services have put together a new collection of diverse books. The 45 books tackle issues of identity including race and multiculturalism.

The new culturally responsive classroom libraries will be available for all elementary and middle school students district-wide.