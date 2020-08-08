APS unveils color guide for school attendance during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this week to 15 months in federal prison for making threats to a New Mexico official. In December, 40-year-old Andrew Graham pleaded guilty in federal court to sending communications threatening to kill an official with the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department as well as an attorney with a private law firm.

Graham had initially sought help from the department and the firm in recovering money taken from a trust fund, stolen by Paul Donisthorpe in the Desert State fraud case. Due to the limited success of those recovery efforts, Graham accused state officials and his private attorneys of being complicit in the loss of his funds. His communications with New Mexico officials and the law firm also became more hostile and, eventually, threatening.