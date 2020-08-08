APS unveils color guide for school attendance during pandemic

Albuquerque Public Schools_81957

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is introducing a color guide to help explain its learning models during COVID-19.

  • Red – students engage in distance learning at home full=time with online instruction.
  • Yellow – students attend a hybrid schedule with one-week instruction in-person and the next week, students engage in distance learning at home.
  • Green – full-time back on campus.

APS hopes to move to phase yellow after Labor Day. A list of expectations during phase yellow is available on the APS website.

