APS trying to stop auto-theft with free VIN etching

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools helped drivers take a step toward protecting their cars.

Along with the New Mexico Auto Theft Prevention Authority, the district offered free VIN etching Saturday. It’s a chance for New Mexicans to take advantage of an old-fashioned way of deterring thieves.

“We’re trying to give us the ability to interact with the citizen today and offering them a free service but also giving them advice on how to prevent auto theft,” said Special Agent in Charge, Mark Torres. The National Insurance Crime Bureau ranked the Albuquerque Metro area as the number one hot spot for auto theft in 2018.