APS to provide grab & go meals on Mondays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As students get ready to start the school year remotely, Albuquerque Public Schools is preparing to feed them. On the first two Mondays in August, APS students will be able to pick up a week’s worth of meals starting on August 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at any of the district’s 13 high schools.

Starting on August 17, APS will begin using a ticket system for meal pick up. The tickets will help the district to track meals which is required by the USDA National School Lunch Program that reimburses districts for meals.

APS states that families can pick up pre-printed meal tickets at their child’s school from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 1 p..m. on August 13 and 14. Students can pick up meals at the following high schools on August 3 and August 10:

Albuquerque High – student parking off Odelia

Atrisco Heritage – student parking lot off 118 St.

Cibola – north student parking lot off Ellison

Del Norte – student parking lot off San Mateo

Eldorado – student parking lot off Juan Tabo

Highland – student parking off Silver

La Cueva – student parking lot off Alameda

Manzano – student parking lot off Lomas

Rio Grande – student parking lot at the corner of Arenal and Los Faisanes

Sandia – student parking at the corner of Pennsylvania and Candelaria

Volcano Vista – parking lot off Rainbow

West Mesa – parking lot off Glenrio

Families who are enrolled in the following schools are encouraged to apply for free or reduced-price meals: A Montoya, Albuquerque High, Arroyo del Oso, Bandelier, Chamiza, Cibola, College & Career, Coronado, Corrales, Dennis Chavez, Desert Ridge, Double Eagle, Early College Academy, eCademy K-8 and High School, Eisenhower, Eldorado, Georgia O’Keeffe, Hoover, Hubert Humphrey, James Monroe, Jefferson, John Baker, La Cueva, L.B. Johnson, Madison, Manzano, Marie Hughes, Monte Vista, Nex+Gen, North Star, Osuna, Petroglyph, Roosevelt, S.Y. Jackson, San Antonito, Sandia Base, Sandia, 7-Bar, Sierra Vista, Sunset View, Tierra Antigua, Tony Hillerman, Tres Volcanes, Valley, Ventana Ranch, Volcano Vista, Zia.

Students at all other APS schools are automatically eligible to receive meals at no cost. That is because those schools qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision that allows school districts in high poverty areas to provide meals at no cost to students.

Student families who don’t qualify for free meals can pre-pay for meals at their child’s school through MySchoolbucks.com which does charge a convenience fee. Additional information can be found on the APS Food and Nutrition Services website.

