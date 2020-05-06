APS to provide clothing to students in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is getting ready to deliver clothing to students in need.

The APS Community Clothing Bank will be providing students with new socks, underwear, and gently used clothes. All students who attend APS schools and charters are eligible to receive these items while supplies last.

If your child is in need of clothing you are asked to contact your school no later than Thursday, May 7. Families can then safely pick up the items on May 21 and 22 at their child’s school.

Due to COVID-19, the clothing bank is currently closed to receiving donations. Those wishing to donate are asked to hold onto donations as the clothing bank will accept them as soon as they are able to resume normal operations.

If you would still like to provide assistance, monetary donations can be made online to the clothing bank through the APS Education Foundation.