ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) is taking steps toward searching for a new superintendent.

The School Board is scheduled to meet next Wednesday to pick a list of semifinalists out of the 24 applications. Another session is set for January 16 to choose the finalists.

The finalists will appear on January 30, at a public Town Hall featuring a student panel. It’ll run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center on Louisiana.

An APS employee forum will follow the meeting at 5 p.m. with a general public forum at 6 p.m.