ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, Albuquerque Public Schools will start setting its goals for the next five years to improve student outcomes. Superintendent Scott Elder is set to present a draft of goals to the school board that will go into strategic planning for the years to come.

Board member Courtney Jackson says this is a big milestone as the board dramatically shifts how it governs and focuses on student outcomes. She says the goals will be based on feedback from community meetings from last fall.

“What I’m really hoping is that some of the goals that we will see directly address literacy proficiency, math proficiency, and post secondary readiness, and how we can really prepare our kids for the real world,” says Jackson.

She encourages public feedback on the proposed goals. The board will vote on them on January 18.