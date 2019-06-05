Albuquerque-Metro

APS tests for lead in school fountains and sinks

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 12:22 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 02:31 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque Public Schools is working with the state to test water at local schools for lead. 

The district is participating in a federally funded program to test the water from fountains and sinks at older schools for the dangerous substance. Through testing more than 800 sinks and water fountains, four schools had levels above the federal limit.

APS says the voluntary testing is being done to make sure everyone who uses its facilities is safe and healthy. The district is expected to release more details on the testing Wednesday afternoon. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment