APS tests for lead in school fountains and sinks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque Public Schools is working with the state to test water at local schools for lead.

The district is participating in a federally funded program to test the water from fountains and sinks at older schools for the dangerous substance. Through testing more than 800 sinks and water fountains, four schools had levels above the federal limit.

APS says the voluntary testing is being done to make sure everyone who uses its facilities is safe and healthy. The district is expected to release more details on the testing Wednesday afternoon.