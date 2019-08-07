APS teachers prepping their classrooms for the new school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School is almost here and if your kids are dreading it, maybe this will get them pumped up.

Teachers are already at school getting their classrooms ready and having a little fun, many of them posting pictures on social media. Northstar Elementary was turned into the Wizard of Oz, as was Double Eagle Elementary.

At Truman Middle School, teachers had a mini luau, some turning into sailors. E.G. Ross set up an “escape room” challenge to get its teachers pumped up.

Teachers at Grant Middle School got a little lesson in breakfast pizza, and Bellhaven Elementary School teachers got out and played a little water balloon volleyball.

School starts on Monday.

