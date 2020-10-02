APS teacher of the month celebrated

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Public Schools teacher was honored Friday with a drive-thru celebration. Priscilla Doyle is a resource and math strategies teacher at John Adams Middle School. “For APS to go above and beyond to still celebrate me with this virtual world is awesome,” Doyle said.

She’s the first teacher to be named employee of the month this school year. Her colleagues, the APS Education Foundation and more drove by the school to congratulate her on her hard work.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss