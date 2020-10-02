APS teacher of the month celebrated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Public Schools teacher was honored Friday with a drive-thru celebration. Priscilla Doyle is a resource and math strategies teacher at John Adams Middle School. “For APS to go above and beyond to still celebrate me with this virtual world is awesome,” Doyle said.

She’s the first teacher to be named employee of the month this school year. Her colleagues, the APS Education Foundation and more drove by the school to congratulate her on her hard work.

