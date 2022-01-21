APS superintendent to be featured on CNN

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools superintendent will be talking about the ransomware attack on the district on CNN Friday evening. Scott Elder is scheduled to appear on Outfront with Erin Burnett.

The hack compromised the student information system which includes attendance, grades, and personal and family information. The attack forced the district to close for two days.

Elder says the district did not pay the ransom. The system is back up. APS is just one of the hundreds of districts to be hit in the last year.

