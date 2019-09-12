APS superintendent receives 11% pay raise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The APS Superintendent is getting another raise of nearly $30,000 more per year.

The raise for Raquel Reedy is an 11% hike, the same percentage some teachers are getting this year. This puts her yearly salary at about $276,000. The school board has said it’s been pleased with the positive direction the district has taken under Reedy.

She took over in 2015 after a series of controversies involving APS superintendents Winston Brooks and Luis Valentino. Brooks was making $250,000 and Valentino made $240,000.

This all comes as the district works to come up with enough money to rebuild schools across the district. KRQE News 13 is reaching to school board members for comment.

