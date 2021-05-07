APS students showcase photography skills in new virtual exhibit

Sunrise and sunset are called the golden hours of photography because natural light is at its best.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new show highlighting youth photography is returning. The Focus on Youth photography exhibition features work from high school students in the metro area.

Many of the pieces were made in response to the pandemic. The project is a collaboration between the Albuquerque Public Schools Fine Arts Program and the Albuquerque Museum. The program was created in 1986 to highlight students’ efforts in their photography classes.

Last year’s show was canceled. This year, instead of being judged by photography professionals, it will be judged by teachers. The show can be viewed online at cabq.gov/artsculture until September. It features four different galleries, each with a different theme.