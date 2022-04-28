ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Offering a helping hand to students in need. After multiple attempts, Cecilia Romero APS Career Enrichment Center Instructor received a grant for her students to make handmade soap and lip balm that will be donated to people in need.

The handmade items will be donated to Albuquerque Public Schools McKinney-Vento Program, which helps students that experiencing homelessness. They provide them with hygiene products, food bags, and other donated items. Romero says she hopes they get the funds for next year to continue teaching and providing resources to students in need.

U.S Eagle Credit Union funded the grant to allow four classes to learn how to make these handmade items. For more information, visit https://www.aps.edu/title-i/mckinney-vento-program.