ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Focus on Youth exhibit is returning to the Albuquerque Museum. It features the work of Albuquerque Public School students who are in high school photography and film classes.

The exhibition has about 100 pieces of work ranging from photographs that use different techniques to short films. “It’s just a great opportunity I think for us to hear from our next generation of creatives,” said Curator of Education Elizabeth Becker. “This is a really important kind of capstone project for students to put on their resume, ‘Hey I had an exhibition in a museum.'”

The exhibit is open now through the first Sunday in June.