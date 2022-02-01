ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sporting events at Albuquerque Public Schools can once again welcome more spectators, as long as their COVID numbers stay down. Two weeks ago, the district announced a temporary ban on spectators as schools grappled with a rise in positive tests.
Last week they relaxed the policy to allow two spectators per student. Starting Wednesday, those restrictions will be lifted district-wide. Only schools with an infection rate of five percent or higher will have to impose limitations. Right now, no APS high schools are above that threshold.