APS Special Education Department wins 2020 Best in Class Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Foundation has announced that Carol Leyendecker and her team in the APS Special Education Department won 2020 Best in Class Award. This year, the announcement was made virtually and was hosted by the Technology Integration Group.

Following several discussions and site visits to past Foundation grantees last year, the APD Education Foundation Board of Directors, and the volunteer Best in Class Chair, Christy Shell selected three nominees. The nominees were voted on by the community.

The APS Special Education Department received the most votes and will receive $15,000 to expand their program, “The Three Es – Enjoyment, Engagement, and Enthusiasm and the Schoolwide Enrichment Model for All Students” next year. Funds were made possible by Foundation donors.

Second place, as well as $10,000, was awarded to Highland High School to support their program, “Guided Reading for Beginning Readers in High School”. Third place goes to Adobe Acres Elementary School who will receive $5,000 for “Celebrando Cultura con Literatura: Celebrating Culture Through Literature”.