APS shows off Eldorado High’s new soccer field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is showing off one of its newest sports fields.

Eldorado High School just got a brand new soccer field with artificial turf. It was paid for with bonds approved by voters in 2016. Along with the field, the project addresses some drainage issues.

APS is highlighting the project in hopes of convincing voters to approve a new bond mill levy package in November. Voters turned down the last one.

APS says the new money would pay for similar turf projects at other APS schools and school repairs including leaky roofs, heating and cooling systems at older schools, and enhancing classrooms along with new music and art equipment.