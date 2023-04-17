ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) District is bringing back a fan-favorite cafeteria treat for a limited time.

The district’s Education Foundation is selling its famous gold bars Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center on Louisiana.

APS started making them in the 70s, making them a favorite for decades to come. A dozen of peanut butter bars topped with chocolate will cost $25.

They’re available while supplies last, but you must buy them in person.