ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The board of Albuquerque Public Schools has narrowed the search for a new superintendent to four semifinalists. That’s from a list of two dozen applicants.

“This is a critical decision and a great opportunity for the board and community,” Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education President Danielle Gonzales said in a press release. “The futures of our children depend on finding an accomplished educator who prioritizes student learning and social-emotional wellness and commits to the strategic plan to make it all happen. We need to hear from our students, staff, families, and communities and encourage everyone to attend our January 30 public forums to meet the superintendent finalists and provide input.”

The search follows the news that long-time educational leader Scott Elder announced his retirement after more than 30 years with the district. The district’s search for a replacement has been going on for months and included a community survey.

There will be several chances for the public to meet the semifinalists on Tuesday, January 30 at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex in Albuquerque during a townhall that begins at 9:00 a.m. That evening at 6:00 p.m., there will also be a public forum for the semifinalists to introduce themselves. You can submit a question for the candidates at this link.

The four semifinalists (click the links for résumé) are: