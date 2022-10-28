ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into yet another crash involving an Albuquerque school bus. This time, Bernalillo County Deputies say it looks like another vehicle rear-ended the bus at Atrisco and Arenal.
Students were onboard at the time but everyone was checked out and sent home. There was minor damage to the bus.
Thursday, an Albuquerque Public Schools’ bus crashed near Candelaria and Montclaire. Investigators say the driver fell asleep at the wheel. He was cited for careless driving.