APD responds to shots fired at Christ Lutheran School, confirms no injuries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police said they are responding to reports that shots were fired at Christ Lutheran School on Candelaria Rd. Sandia High School is in a shelter in place, according to the Albuquerque Public Schools website.

APD confirms there are no injuries at the school and shots were fired outside the school property. Officials said there are no reports of shots being fired at Sandia High School.

Information is limited at this time, KRQE News 13 will update as details are released. This is a developing story.